Rock Island's historic Firehouse No. 5 set for demolition

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A historic building in Rock Island is preparing for demolition — the old Firehouse No. 5.

According to official documents, the Rock Island City Council is considering a $79,750 demolition contract for the historic building in Douglas Park with Valley Construction.

Firehouse No. 5, which started operating in 1915, hasn't been used since the mid-1970s.

According to Rock Island City staff, researchers spent years looking into alternatives to demolition, but eventually agreed that the only reasonable decision was to tear the building down.

Some of the building's materials, such as the limestone and exterior brick, are required to be salvaged and remain on the construction site.

According to documents, the City is planning to build an information marker memorializing the fire station using materials from the original structure, including the carved name block on the front of the building.