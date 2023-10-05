City of Rock Island hires staff attorney

Leslie Day's hiring means the city will no longer be using contract attorneys.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The city of Rock Island has hired an in-house attorney.

Leslie Day's first day on the job was Oct. 2. With her hiring, the city will no longer be utilizing contract attorneys; the city had previously contracted with Dave Morrison Law Firm for legal affairs until Morrison's retirement at the end of August.

“We are pleased to bring Leslie on board as the City transitions to a full-time in-house attorney. With her years of legal experience and background, Leslie will be an asset to the Rock Island community,” Mayor Mike Thoms said.

Day graduated from Rock Island High School and attended law school at George Washington University. She was previously the interim city attorney of Galesburg and has also worked for the Department of Defense and the Washington, D.C. Office of the Attorney General.