Rock Island High School Choir performing alongside Foreigner at Adler Theatre

The band is also making a donation and fundraising to support the choir's chorus program.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Rock Island High School Choir is getting the opportunity to accompany a best-selling rock band while they're performing one of their most famous songs.

As part of their March 10th show at Adler Theatre in Davenport, Foreigner, a best-selling rock band founded in 1976, invited the school choir to perform with them onstage during one of the band's standout songs, the Number One hit "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Additionally, Foreigner is donating $500 to the program and selling a greatest hits CD whose total sales be donated to the Grammy Foundation, which itself raises funds for high school music programs across North America.

The band is a global top-seller, with 80 million records sold, with about 37.5 million of those being U.S. sales. The band has had songs top charts in the U.S., U.K., and others, including the aforementioned "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You," which peaked at number two in the U.S. for 10 weeks.