Wednesday morning's event focused on celebrating culture through song and dance and learning about influential Black Americans.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Rock Island High School continued its celebration of Black History Month on Wednesday by celebrating culture through song and dance.

The event was hosted by the school's African American Heritage club.

In addition to performances, students also gave presentations about influential Black Americans.

One student said Wednesday's event helped focus on what has happened in the past and honor the future of Black Americans.

"I feel like it's very important in spreading this message in the Quad Cities and using Rock Island High School as a vessel so we can stay up to date and have imperative conversations to help do changes in the community, whether that be big or small," the student said.

Dr. Yolanda Grandberry Pugh, an English teacher at Rock Island High School, said the event was created to celebrate African Americans, and to highlight the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have had on America.

The Rock Island-Milan School District hopes Wednesday's event helped students develop an appreciation for African American history.