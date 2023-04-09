How the Rock Island Grand Prix brings family kart racers together

The annual series of races once again drifted into downtown, where a father-son team tried to win big again.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — One of the biggest kart racing events in the country drifted its way back into the Quad Cities.

The Rock Island Grand Prix marks 30 years since it started in 1993. The series of races took place Sept. 3 in downtown, which brings in competitors and spectators from as many as 18 different states each year, according to organizers.

"I grew up running karts when I was young kid," racer Jeff Scott said. "Been doing it pretty much my whole life."

Jeff regularly races with his family. At the GP, his son Riley also competed. "We've been doing it since he was 6, and now he's 19 — so we've been at it a while."

When asked what excites him the most about kart racing, Riley said "that battle and that adrenaline rush, and those last few laps — and oh, if you're going to win or not."

For Riley, kart racing is all about family and community. "I just started dirt racing recently, and it's definitely not the same," he said. "I'm just kind of out there on my own with some other guys, and I get to come out here and do this with my family. It's pretty awesome."

For the Scott family, not all the races went their way. Early on, Jeff had a DNF (did not finish) when he hit a barrier towards the end of the race. Riley, however, eventually managed to take home the gold in the Ignite Senior Shootout race.

"It's what we do. We really enjoy it, and like I said it's our family time together," Jeff said. "It's pretty cool to watch your son win and you're right there behind him."