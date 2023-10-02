Rock Island to gather leaves with waste collection

Collection services kick off on Monday, Oct. 16.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The sight of fall colors on the trees is one of the biggest joys of the season, but that can often turn into a nuisance once those leaves fall onto your yard. Fortunately, Rock Island residents have options for how to get rid of those pesky piles.

The city will begin collecting leaves along with residential refuse pickup starting on Monday, Oct. 16. The service will be available through Friday, Dec. 8.

There are a few requirements for pickups:

Leaves must be left in approved paper yard waste bags.

Customers may use their own or the bags provided by the city.

Bags should be left at the normal refuse pickup location on your usual pickup day.

Finally, the bags shouldn't contain anything else except for the leaves being disposed of.

Residents do not have to be subscribed to the Yard Waste Subscription Service, and they do not have to place a yard waste sticker on the bags.

The bags can be picked up at the following locations and times, beginning on Oct. 9:

Public Works Department : 1309 Mill Street, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: 1309 Mill Street, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. South Rock Island Township Office : 4330 11th Street, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: 4330 11th Street, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rock Island Township Assessor’s Office : 2827 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1 (pickup in the back of the building) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: 2827 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1 (pickup in the back of the building) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saukie Golf Course: 3101 38th Street, Monday through Sunday (7 days a week) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.