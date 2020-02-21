Rock Island football players mentor elementary students

Ridgewood elementary students got the opportunity to participate in activities with members of the Rock Island football team

Students in East Moline got the chance to take some lessons from the Rock Island High School football team.

Team players spent time on Thursday, February 20th at Ridgewood Elementary School with young students as part of a new program in the Rock Island - Milan School District.

Students got to play games, do art and crafts, and talk to the players, with one focused topic of the day being responsibility.