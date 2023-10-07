Rock Island firefighter promoted to lieutenant

Corbin Ayers has been promoted to lieutenant after 15 years in the Rock Island Fire Department.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island firefighter Corbin Ayers was promoted to lieutenant Thursday after 15 years of service in the Rock Island Fire Department.

Ayers has been assigned to Rescue 31, which responds to all vehicle accidents, hazardous materials incidents and technical rescue operations in Rock Island. He'll be at Rock Island's Central Fire Station on the Third Battalion.

Ayers is the third generation of Rock Island civil servants in his family. His grandfather, Glen Ayers, served as fire chief for the city from 1965 to 1976. His late father, Thomas Ayers, was chief building official. His brother, Marcus Ayers, is currently a firefighter and paramedic.

Robert Graff, Rock Island fire chief, announced Ayers' promotion Friday.