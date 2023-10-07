x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rock Island firefighter promoted to lieutenant

Corbin Ayers has been promoted to lieutenant after 15 years in the Rock Island Fire Department.
Credit: City of Rock Island
Lieutenant Corbin Ayers, Rock Island Fire Department

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island firefighter Corbin Ayers was promoted to lieutenant Thursday after 15 years of service in the Rock Island Fire Department. 

Ayers has been assigned to Rescue 31, which responds to all vehicle accidents, hazardous materials incidents and technical rescue operations in Rock Island. He'll be at Rock Island's Central Fire Station on the Third Battalion.

Ayers is the third generation of Rock Island civil servants in his family. His grandfather, Glen Ayers, served as fire chief for the city from 1965 to 1976. His late father, Thomas Ayers, was chief building official. His brother, Marcus Ayers, is currently a firefighter and paramedic.

Robert Graff, Rock Island fire chief, announced Ayers' promotion Friday.

"We are excited that Lt. Ayers brings more than 15 years of experience to this leadership position," Graff said. "His service to the community is an example of the core values of the Rock Island Fire Department."

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo hosting special meeting after report finds concerning level of PFAS chemicals found in water

Before You Leave, Check This Out