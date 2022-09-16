Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announces January retirement

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey is hanging up his uniform after a three-decade-long career with the Rock Island Fire Department.
According to a news release from the Rock Island Fire Department, Chief Yerkey will be retiring in January 2023 after 33 years of service with RIFD.
Yerkey took the role of Chief in April 2016 and has also served as assistant city manager since July 2021.
“I began my career in 1990, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Rock Island for more than 33 years,” Yerkey said. “I have been blessed to work with the finest firefighters that anyone would be privileged to work beside; those in the past who mentored me, those in the present who continue to inspire me through their outstanding work, and those of the future who will continue to ensure this department can hold its own against any department anywhere. The dedication of our members in fulfilling the department’s mission of saving lives and protecting property is second to none. It has also been a privilege to work with so many dedicated and professional employees throughout all of our city departments, all of whom put tireless efforts into making our community better.
“The City of Rock Island has a strong and stable fire department due to the hard work and leadership of Chief Yerkey. He will be greatly missed, but the example he has set will lay the groundwork for the next chief," mayor Mike Thoms said, thanking Yerkey for his service.