Rock Island group calls for federal grant return due to lack of input from Black community

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One local group is calling on Rock Island city leaders to return a federal grant meant to highlight Black history.

The city received just over $33,500 to build around 10 historical markers showcasing Rock Island's Black history.

"There are a number of people that have feedback," said Rock Island Interim City Manager John Gripp.

The Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders said there's been no feedback when it comes to the grant.

"We didn't feel that the Black community was engaged," said coalition member Gaye Shannon Burnett.

The coalition group was created out of the anger centered on the grant, which they say should go back to the federal government.

"We're saying, no, you need to talk to us, you need to come to us, you need to ask us," Burnett said.

The coalition said the plans have not included input from Black community leaders.

"They're not qualified as historians and why would they even know what it's like to be an African American here," Burnett said.

"I think the desire of the grant comes from a good place," Gripp said. "I just think we need to make sure everyone's involved."

Discussion of the federal grant is scheduled at the Rock Island City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 14.

"It's important that they get as much information as they can about how this came about," Gripp said. "How we got here today. So they can form a decision."

The coalition said any decision must include the voices of those who truly know the Black experience in Rock Island.

"You have a rich resource of Black professionals that are actually trained in doing these things," Burnett said.