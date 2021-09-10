Rock Island family features Halloween display, yearly tradition

The family comes up with a different theme each year and this time its featuring musical artists.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Halloween is right around the corner and one Rock Island family is back with its yearly tradition.

Lisa Gooch and John Debusky have decorated the front of their yard for Halloween.

"It started off being a young kids Halloween display," Debusky said.

That quickly turned in to a lot more over the years.

"She's been in the garage cutting away headstones," Debusky said.

Gooch and Debusky are happy for this time of the year.

"It's a since of a relaxation project we get to do together," Debusky said.

The catch to the new display is a little musical twist to the Halloween bliss.

"We have Selena, then Elvis," Debusky said. "Tom Petty, David Bowie and Ziggy Stardust."

"We have the Rat Pack, John Lennon," Debusky said. "[We're] trying to capture them in their most icon positions."

The list goes on of the number of artists the family has included in the display.

"Tupac," Debusky said. "Michael Jackson, Prince, ZZ Top."

Gooch said their Halloween site stands out because it's different every year.

"People keep coming back and saying how much they enjoy it," Gooch said. "They're always curious to see what we're going to do."

One of the best parts of the decorations the family said is the embedded music.

"Instead of doing traditional Halloween music, we'll play sounds from the artists we have," Gooch said.

"Dusty Hill, Cliff Burton from Metallica, and Charlie Watts," Debusky said.

The family created a wedding-themed display in 2020 the same year the couple married.

"For the fun of it," Debusky said. "Halloween is one of our more favorite holidays."

The family has been setting up Halloween display at their home for 13 years. The couple began setting up items in July 2021 for the Fall.

Most of the decorations are handmade parts from thrift stores and garage sales.

They are unsure what the next theme will be, but the homeowners believe it will contain Hollywood stars.