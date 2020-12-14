Rock Island Elementary students spend afternoon ringing Salvation army bells

The group of elementary school girls spent the cold, rainy afternoon of Friday, December 11 volunteering.

MOLINE, Ill. — A group of Rock Island elementary students spent a chilly afternoon ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

The 4 girls, students from Eugene Field Elementary spent the chilly, rainy afternoon of Friday, December 11 under the canopy of the Moline Hy-Vee singing, dancing, and bell ringing for the Red Kettle campaign.

The girls say that they saw on the news that was a great need for volunteers to help collect donations this year, and they stepped up to the plate.

"It's something that my daughter and I've been doing for it'll be our fourth year this year, and she gets a kick out of it, she likes spreading the holiday cheer, she always invites her friend," says Cassandra Carton, the mother of one of the students.