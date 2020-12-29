Two men critically injured in early morning Rock Island crash

Only one occupant of a car that crashed in Rock Island Monday morning managed to get out unharmed.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two out of three people involved in a crash in Rock Island early Monday morning were sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 1:19 a.m. police responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of 44th Street and 4th Avenue.

Preliminary investigation discovered that the sedan was travelling west on 4th avenue with the driver failed to navigate the curve onto 44th Avenue. The car drove off the roadway and proceeded to flip over.

The car had three male occupants, two of which were sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The third only sustained minor injuries and was released.