New warrant removal program to start in Rock Island Co.

People with a warrant for their arrest for failing to pay or failing to appear in court for some nonviolent crimes will be able to get help on May 6.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — People with minor, nonviolent violations in Rock Island County can now get a fresh start, thanks to a new program the county state's attorney is starting.

The county is piloting a warrant removal program. Anyone with a warrant out for their arrest for failing to pay or failing to appear in court for petty offenses, ordinance and traffic violations or nonviolent misdemeanors will be able to go to the county Justice Center on Friday, May 6 to get help.

"You can come in and sort of get a start over from your case," said State's Attorney Dora Villarreal. "You have an opportunity to meet with a payment hearing officer, or have the judge and court administration get you a new court date to get you kind of just back in line."

Villarreal said the court is backlogged because of the pandemic. Some people may not have felt safe to come to their court date or were confused as to whether or not to come in person.

"This is kind of just a nice way for a fresh start for people," she said. "It's not just for throughout COVID. Somebody has an old warrant that they know about and they're scared they're going to be arrested for owing $50, they can come in and know that no, we're just going to find a better way for you to get these $50 paid."

Besides keeping the court system moving quickly, Villarreal added that the county doesn't want people in jail for these minor violations.

"We don't necessarily want people in custody, what we want is to move these cases along," she said.

It also allows the county to focus its time and resources on the more major cases.

"We've had a huge increase in violent crime," Villarreal said. "We want these cases to move, we want to get these trials done... I guess you could say that's kind of where we're putting all of our real time and energy. And therefore, we're working on finding more resources for these less important cases, or I wouldn't say they're less important, they're all important since we actually charge them, but these cases that have a much less, if any risk to the community."

Rock Island County first discussed starting this warrant removal program back in 2020. Villarreal said she's seen several other counties using this program across the country.

Whether the program becomes a permanent one in the county will depend on how many people take advantage of the test dates.

"I just really encourage people to take this opportunity and use it," Villarreal said. "It's not a trick. It's not any type of joke that we're trying to pull to have people arrested."

Villarreal said you can call the clerk's office or check your case online to see if you qualify.