Where you can dispose of hazardous waste in Rock Island County

The upcoming event is open to all Illinois residents, not just those who live in the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois residents needing to get rid of their household hazardous materials will have an opportunity to do so at an upcoming event in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are hosting a disposal event at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, located at 4200 Archer Dr. in East Moline. The disposal will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all residents of Illinois. You can reserve a drop-off time here.

Materials that will be collected at the disposal event include the following:

Oil-based paints

Household batteries

Used motor oil

Paint thinners

Herbicides

Lawn chemicals

Insecticides

Solvents

Pesticides

Antifreeze

Old gasoline

Hobby chemicals

Pool chemicals

Aerosol paints and pesticides

Cleaning products

Fluorescent lamp bulbs

Mercury

Drain cleaners

Acids

Corrosives

Unwanted medications (excluding controlled substances)

However, certain household items will not be accepted for disposal. These include:

Latex paint

Agricultural wastes

Propane tanks

Business/commercial sector wastes

Smoke detectors

Explosives and ammunition

Farm machinery oil

Fireworks

Fire extinguishers

Controlled substances

Biohazard wastes

Lead acid batteries

Institutional wastes