Where you can dispose of hazardous waste in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois residents needing to get rid of their household hazardous materials will have an opportunity to do so at an upcoming event in Rock Island County.
The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are hosting a disposal event at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, located at 4200 Archer Dr. in East Moline. The disposal will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all residents of Illinois. You can reserve a drop-off time here.
Materials that will be collected at the disposal event include the following:
- Oil-based paints
- Household batteries
- Used motor oil
- Paint thinners
- Herbicides
- Lawn chemicals
- Insecticides
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Antifreeze
- Old gasoline
- Hobby chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Aerosol paints and pesticides
- Cleaning products
- Fluorescent lamp bulbs
- Mercury
- Drain cleaners
- Acids
- Corrosives
- Unwanted medications (excluding controlled substances)
However, certain household items will not be accepted for disposal. These include:
- Latex paint
- Agricultural wastes
- Propane tanks
- Business/commercial sector wastes
- Smoke detectors
- Explosives and ammunition
- Farm machinery oil
- Fireworks
- Fire extinguishers
- Controlled substances
- Biohazard wastes
- Lead acid batteries
- Institutional wastes
