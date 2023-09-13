RICO Sheriff's Office experiencing phone line disruptions, still receiving 911 calls

The disruption is due to two major fiber cuts in the area.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office has announced it is experiencing disruptions with its landlines, according to a press release.

The disruption is due to two major fiber cuts in the area, according to the release. Maintenance crews have been informed and are actively working to resolve the issue.

The sheriff's office is still able to receive 911 calls but those with anything non-emergent are asked to call (309) 717-0770 until further notice.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.