Rock Island County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of human skeletal remains near Andalusia

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A call from hikers regarding suspected human skeletal remains has launched an investigation by Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.
The sheriff's office released a statement, saying crews responded to the call on Dec. 22 at 12:03 p.m. after reports of the remains being located along the shore of the Mississippi River, west of Andalusia near the 16000 block of 78th Ave. West.
No other details about the investigation have been released yet.
