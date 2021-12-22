Rock Island County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of human skeletal remains near Andalusia

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A call from hikers regarding suspected human skeletal remains has launched an investigation by Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

The sheriff's office released a statement, saying crews responded to the call on Dec. 22 at 12:03 p.m. after reports of the remains being located along the shore of the Mississippi River, west of Andalusia near the 16000 block of 78th Ave. West.