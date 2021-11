Green was sworn in as Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy in 1970.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office lost a longtime community presence with the passing of former sheriff Michael Green.

Green, 74, served 42 total years in law enforcement and was sworn in as deputy in Rock Island County Sheriff's Department in 1970.

From 1989-1990, Green was appointed sheriff, taking over for Gordon Powell.