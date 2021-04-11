Rock Island County releases redistricting map

The map would reduce the number of members who sit on the Rock Island County Board.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island County committee has released its proposed countywide redistricting plan.

"We've made so many changes over the years," Rock Island County board member Lauren Loftin said.

The proposed map brings the amount of board members from 25 to 19.

"I'm glad to see them meeting the goal of shrinking the county board," Rock Island County board member Porter McNeil said.

Talks of downsizing the board have been ongoing for several years.

"I just didn't think there was a need to change our districts," Loftin said.

"This is a good, fair map," Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe said.

The unveiling comes after census data showed Rock Island County loss nearly 3,000 people from 2010-2020.

"There's growth overall in the minority population and slight reduction in overall population," Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said.

Reducing the number of districts would also mean fewer county elected officials.

"The only thing left to change is the reduction of the voices," Loftin said.

"I think that that's not a crazy enough number, that you can still hit those doors and talk to those people," Deppe said.

At least one board member said having 25 representatives gave people something important.

"It allowed a more diverse voice," Loftin said.

The Rock Island County Board Governance Health & Administration Committee met Thursday, Nov. 4 to view the maps for the first time.