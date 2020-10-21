Rock Island County launches amnesty program for unpaid criminal, traffic court fines

Anyone in Rock Island County with unpaid traffic or criminal courts fines and fees can settle their accounts.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Anyone in Rock Island County with unpaid traffic or criminal courts fines and fees can settle their accounts.

Collection and late fees will be waived until Oct. 25, 2020. This does not include cases that have already been referred to collection agencies.

Those who wish to participate or who need to speak with a Payment Hearing Officer can call 309-558-3538 or email hearingofficer@co.rock-island.il.us.

Those who live out of the area or can't make it to the courthouse this week can pay online here.

The circuit clerk also accepts money orders or cashier's checks by mail postmarked by Sunday. The county asks participants to include their case and phone numbers for reference.