Rock Island County introduces first-ever finance director

The county introduced Ryan Berger as its first-ever finance director on June 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — After nearly three months of searching, Rock Island County has named Ryan Berger as its first-ever finance director, according to a press release from county administrator James Grafton.

Berger's position took effect on June 6. He previously served as the county's ARPA Program Manager.

“I look forward to working at the forefront, as Rock Island County takes additional steps in maintaining an effective, efficient, and transparent financial system," Berger wrote in a statement. "My goal is to assist the County in a way that ultimately improves the lives of the residents."

The county screened more than 185 applicants when the search began on March 9.

Berger is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Ball State University. Berger is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

He has over 13 years of experience managing local, state, and federal grants including the county's current $27 million American Rescue Plan Act federal allocation, the county said.