x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rock Island Co. has $34M in unclaimed property, assets. How you can get your hands on it

The Illinois state treasurer says that one in four county residents are able to secure unclaimed assets, among millions of dollars and more than 200,000 properties.

More Videos

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is trying to reunite Rock Island County residents with $34 million in unclaimed assets. 

Through the I-Cash program, Illinois transfers property under state custody back to its rightful owners or heirs who come forward to claim it, according to the program's website. Statewide, there are more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds.

RELATED: Behind on monthly payments? Illinois homeowners can apply for up to $30K in assistance

In Rock Island County, specifically, there are nearly 204,000 properties waiting to be claimed, according to a news release from the State Treasurer's Office.

Some of the common types of unclaimed property include: checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds. The property, however, does not include real estate or vehicles, according to the program's website.

The state will return the property to the rightful owner at no cost. To find out if you're eligible to claim property, click/tap here.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles