RICO Health Dept. holding Tuesday flu shot and COVID vaccine clinics throughout October

The department is helping residents prepare for the holidays and flu season by hosting flu shot and COVID vaccine clinics every Tuesday in October.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Throughout October, the Rock Island County Health Department will be hosting a joint flu-and -COVID vaccine clinic every Tuesday.

According to the CDC, patients are able to get their COVID-19 primary vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 4th, Oct. 11th, Oct. 18th, Oct. 25th and Nov. 1st

The health department is hoping to see people get their vaccines before the holiday season.

"They need to get the at least two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday because that's when we really start to gather with friends and family," said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department's Chief Operating Officer. "That will give you the protection that you need as we head inside and start to having more social and family gatherings throughout the winter season."

Patients are encouraged to call the clinic to see if their insurance will cover the vaccine at no cost.