Rock Island County Forest Preserve District open campgrounds for 2021 season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County Forest Preserve District opens campgrounds at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and Illiniwek Forest Preserve starting Friday, April 9. This includes the new Deer Haven campground.
“With a variety of trails, campsites, playgrounds and activities, we have something for everyone to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather without traveling far,” said Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District Director.
Loud Thunder Forest Preserve now has 61 campsites between its Deer Haven and White Oak sites to accommodate RV camping units.
Illiniwek Forest Preserve provides campsites on a first-come, first-served basis.