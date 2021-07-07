Rock Island County to end recycling drop-off program in September

Officials cite a notable decrease in income as the main reason why recycling containers are being removed from four RICO cities.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County is removing four recycling sites and shutting down the drop-off program this fall due to financial issues.

RICO Waste Management announced that the county is ending its recycling drop-off program in the fall of 2021 and removing containers from the various sites.

Officials say that the closure is due to a notable loss in revenue over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the fact that many local businesses have shut down, leading to a loss in overall garbage produced.

The Waste Management agency's main source of income consists of landfill tipping fees, which predictably decreased alongside garbage totals.