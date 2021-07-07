Rock Island County to end recycling drop-off program in September

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County is removing four recycling sites and shutting down the drop-off program this fall due to financial issues.
RICO Waste Management announced that the county is ending its recycling drop-off program in the fall of 2021 and removing containers from the various sites.
Officials say that the closure is due to a notable loss in revenue over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the fact that many local businesses have shut down, leading to a loss in overall garbage produced.
The Waste Management agency's main source of income consists of landfill tipping fees, which predictably decreased alongside garbage totals.
The agency's board voted in June to discontinue to recycling drop-off program, and is scheduled to removed recycling containers in Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, and Milan in September.