The board voted 17-4, approving the new district boundary map. The new boundaries will be used in the November 2022 election.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County Board members made it official Tuesday night: the board is downsizing.

Just 12 days after releasing a new redistricting plan that eliminates six county board districts, the board agreed to move forward with the new boundaries that will determine county politics over the next decade.

"Where we are tonight is a culmination of a lot of effort," said Kai Swanson, a Rock Island County Board member.

Swanson was one of 17 board members that voted to pass the newly proposed district lines. Four board members voted against the measure.

"I don't think you're ever going to get a map that 100 percent of people are going to be happy with, that might be the sign of a good map," Swanson said.

Board member Drue Mielke supports the new boundaries, too.

"We are going from 25 districts to 19, so those districts are larger," Mielke said.

Those 19 districts will be a factor in the November 2022 election, in which the entire county board is up for reelection.

By reducing the districts from 25 to 19, some districts, like the new 19th district, could see two current board members face off against each other if both current board members seek reelection, according to Mielke.

"People running for these offices who'll be doing petitions in January, they have to know where they're running if they choose to run," Mielke said.

Voters may notice some new faces knocking on their doors, looking for a vote next fall. However, procedurally for the board, nothing will change with fewer members, Mielke said.

"The benefit of 19 isn't financial," Mielke said. "In my mind it's not having such an unwieldy board, maybe a little more efficient board."

Board members said Tuesday these are the best district boundaries possible because of the narrow geography of Rock Island County.