Rock Island County Board member and Moline Township Supervisor, Don Johnston, passes away at 73

Don Johnston served on the county board and as Moline Township's supervisor.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County Board member and Moline Township Supervisor, Don Johnston, has passed away.

Leaders confirm he died Saturday, August 7 in the hospital in Rock Island; he had suffered a stroke back in July.

Johnston was 73 years old.

On the Rock Island County Board, Johnston was a member of the finance and personnel litigation committees. His term was up in 2022 and according to previous reports, he had not planned on running again.

His seat covered District 11, which encompasses Moline between River Drive and Avenue of the Cities, spanning from 19th to 34th Streets. This area includes the entrance to the I-74 Bridge and Riverside Aquatic Center.

As Moline supervisor, he was the CEO of the township and headed the board of trustees. He also administered the general assistance program and was the treasurer of town funds, according to Moline Township's website.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk issued the following statement on Johnston's passing:

"I was very saddened to receive the news Saturday afternoon; his passing is a huge loss, and my prayers are with his family and other loved ones. Don's service to our community, through the County, Moline Township, and other efforts, will continue to have a positive impact for years to come. That will be his legacy. Mr. Johnston and his service, will be honored by the board with a moment of silence at our meeting later this month.”

Visitation is set for Wednesday, August 11 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island.