Rock Island County Board downsizing to 19

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County voted Tuesday, April 20 to downsize the board from 25 to 19. The change to 19 single-members will take effect with the November 2022 election.

The ordinance was recommended by the Governance Health & Administration Committee. After several meetings, two virtual town halls, and a meeting with community organizations the board felt 19 was the best option.

County Board Chairman Richard “Quias” Brunk said the board believes 19 single member districts will serve all the citizens well.

“After a thorough review of all the available, relevant information, and some great public engagement, the committee made the recommendation based on what it felt was the best way to move forward for all county residents,” stated Brunk. “Maintaining diversity, in every sense of the word, and also the average person’s ability to participate beyond the ballot box.”