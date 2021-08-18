Rock Island County Auditor: "committed to doing the job" amid wire fraud investigation

An investigation continues into how the County lost $115K in taxpayer money over the course of two transactions. The county says taxpayers will need to pay it back.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Auditor, April Palmer, says "I am committed to doing the job I was elected by the people to do" as an investigation continues into how the auditor's department lost more than $115,000 in an apparent wire transfer scam.

Amid a pending investigation, Palmer said she wasn't able to sit down with WQAD Wednesday to discuss the situation

"I am following my attorney's guidance and not wanting to interfere with the ongoing investigation in any way."

Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced a scam email had made its way to the auditor's office, claiming to be a company the county regularly works with. After they asked for payments to be made online, rather than through a paper check, the county sent two separate transactions of $97,042.50 and $18,061.40 between June 18 and July 23.

Palmer's office told WQAD she is out of the office until the 26th of August. It was not noted if it had anything to do with the ongoing investigation. Palmer did say she would meet with WQAD when she is given the "go ahead" from her attorney.

During a two-hour closed session on Tuesday, the Rock Island County Board voted for the resignation of County Auditor April Palmer and her chief deputy.

However, the auditor's position is an elected seat and ultimately answers to the voters of Rock Island County, so it's unclear what the board will do if Palmer refuses the request for termination. Palmer won 100% of the vote in 2020, 2016, and 2012.