Rock Island County administrator submits resignation

The county administrator has served in the role since 2018.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County's administrator is resigning from his post, and moving onto the next chapter in his career.

Jim Snider sent out a notice on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to announce his resignation. He said he was taking a new job as the city administrator in Washington, Illinois.

"I find the situation with the City of Washington a unique opportunity to further my career in a growing community and to be closer to my family," Snider said, in his announcement. "This has not been an easy decision and took a lot of consideration."

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Washington, Illinois City Council unanimously voted to hire Sinder as their new city administrator, according to County Board Chairman Richard Brunk.

Snider's last day with Rock Island County is set for Dec. 10. He is expected to take on his new role in Washington, Illinois on Dec. 13.

As he exits his position, Snider said he would prepare the Rock Island County staff for the transition. He said he would relay any ongoing projects or issues he's been working on before he leaves.

Brunk said in a statement that he is "sorry to see Jim go," but wishes him all the best in his next endeavor.

"His work in helping to continue to lay the foundation for the role of the County Administrator and his work through some of our more grueling challenges, continues to be greatly appreciated," said Brunk.