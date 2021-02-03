Rock Island County accepting applications to vote by mail in April 6 election

Applications are now being accepted to vote by mail in next month's Rock Island County election for local officials.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Applications to vote by mail in next month's Rock Island County election for local officials are now being accepted.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney is encouraging votes to vote by mail for the April 6, 2021 Consolidated General Election. Voters will elect city leaders, township officials, school boards and various library and fire districts throughout the county.

The County Clerk's Office, at 1504 3rd Avenue Rock Island, IL, must receive applications to vote by mail by Thursday, April 1.

Voters can download an application to vote by mail here. Voters can also request an application to be mailed to them by calling the County Clerk's Election Department at 309-786-8683.

Completed applications can be mailed to the County Clerk's Office or dropped in the blue election drop box in front of the office. Scanned or photographed applications can also be sent to coclerk@ricountyclery.org.

Ballots will be mailed to requesting voters starting next Friday, March 12.

More than 100 applications to vote by mail have already been received.