Rock Island Co. redistricting plan one step closer to approval

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A move to redraw Rock Island County's political lines and reduce board positions is one step closer to being approved.

The full Rock Island County Board met for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 10 since the release of the new redistricting map.

"Leave it like it is," board member Robert Westpfahl said.

The reapportionment plan reduces the number of board members from 25 to 19.

"Not in favor with them at all," Westpfahl said.

"Pretty pleased with the results," board member Angie Normoyle said.

County residents have called for a smaller board in the last 10 years.

"I didn't see anything wrong with the 25 districts we had before," Westpfahl said.

While some board members feel the new map is fair, others feel the board needs to keep the same number of members.

"Yes, I know they've been talking about it for years," Westpfahl said.

"I was pleased, one, that we were able to reduce the size of the board," Normoyle said.

Equal representation and diverse voices on the board are among issues raised by members.

"They worked hard to know their districts, learn their districts, learn their people, know their people, they knew who they could talk to, but now it's all whopper-jawed around," Westpfahl said.

"Minority voices were well maintained," board chairman Richard Brunk said.

Brunk said the proposal focused on drawing each district fairly.

"I do not see an issue with minority voices," Brunk said.

"I feel like we've met our charge from the community," Normoyle said.

Westpfahl said he feels the proposed map is gerrymandering and will take away from rural voices. He also said the vote years back to reduce the board did not include most residents.

"It wasn't 72% of the people in the county, it was 72% of the people that voted. It's a big difference," Westpfahl said.

Brunk said rural leaders and the minority community weighed in on the proposal. He said those leaders felt the new map is better than the old one.

Brunk said the new map included minor changes to consolidate Coal Valley into one district as well as the Village of Reynolds.