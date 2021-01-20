Three-year-old girl dies of hypothermia in Rock Island

Police were called to a home in Rock Island where the child was reported unconscious Tuesday evening, January 19.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A three-year-old girl died of hypothermia in Rock Island.

The little girl was identified as Charlotte "Charlie" Handelman, according to the Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson.

Police in Rock Island said they were called to a home in the 1500 block of 14 1/2 Street on Tuesday evening where Charlotte was unconscious. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Gustafson said the autopsy was performed Wednesday morning, and there was no signs that this was anything but a "tragic accident."

There was no word on the circumstances surrounding her becoming unconscious.