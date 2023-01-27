Unley Marine owner: Customers are complaining about air pollution from neighboring business

Unley Marine's owner Tom Unley said he's concerned for the health of customers over dust from Del's Metal Company, who says they're not doing anything wrong.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Unley Marine is a boat repair shop located in Rock Island right next to Del's Metal Company.

The owner of Unley Marine, Tom Unley, is claiming that many of his customers have been experiencing sore throats and headaches due to the dust created by Del's when torching metal.

"The fumes seem to be pretty toxic, and affect our throat, causing headaches and our eyes to water," Unley said. "On certain days when the wind blows towards us when they're doing their cutting, we have to close the doors. It's just, it's unbearable."

Unley also claims he has talked with the owner's husband regarding the harsh gas they create. However, nothing has changed, according to Unley and other business owners.

Vice President of Del's Metal Company, Christina Caldwell, said the company is not doing anything wrong.

"We're doing nothing different here at Del's Metal Company than we've done for the last 40 years that we've been here," Caldwell said. "We do this for our community, for our environment, and for the people. If it wasn't for us, torching all this raw material, could you imagine what our streets would look like?"

Caldwell said the EPA has not seen any issues with their daily operations and has deemed it safe.

"There's nothing that they can find that are we that we are doing that are against any regulations," Caldwell says.

Unley questions the regulations that the EPA has set.

"When they do these practices — they wear PPE equipment to protect their employees from this toxic gas that's being given off while they're cutting. Meanwhile, we don't wear that. Does that make it okay?" Unley said.

"Of course they wear PPE’s, but not one of my employees ever complains about having a headache or a sore throat," Caldwell said in response.

Rock Island held its city council meeting on Monday meeting with Unley Marine as they presented their side of the story. Alderman Randy Hurt said the City will talk with the EPA for further action.

More From News 8