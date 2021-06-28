Local artists featured in new Rock Island bookstore

The bookstore sells artwork from local artists.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is home to a new bookstore that also features artists from the Quad Cities.

Owner of The Artsy Bookworm, Tamara Felden, is an art lover and former professor at Augustana College and The University of Chicago.

Through her experience she says she felt that community needed a place to encourage change and knowledge about diversity and social justice with reading.

Felden noticed several art galleries in the Quad Cities were closing during the pandemic and wanted to share he display or local art.

The bookstore sells artwork showcased around the store created by local artists. In addition to supporting local artists, the store supports black female business owners, using them as a primary source for handcrafted art and trinkets.

"Whether you look at the kids' books, whether you look at the greeting cards, whether you look at at any of the things that are around... I think people can see themselves reflected in the merchandise they find they don't necessarily see themselves reflected elsewhere and that very much a part of my mission," said Felden.