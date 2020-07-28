Rock Island bars will be back open until 3am

The council says Monday, July 27th's decision is not permanent.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Five votes were needed to keep the current 2am closing time in place, but the Rock Island City Council couldn't agree. For bar owners, it's a sigh of relief to go back to the original 3 am closing time.

At the Monday, July 27th council meeting, Rock Island District bar owners expressed their financial concerns about the early closure. Many say it's during the early hours of the morning that they make the most revenue.

"Didn't your parents say nothing good happens after, they used to say after midnight," says Mayor Mike Thoms

In this case it's 3 am.

"We want people to feel safe," says the mayor.

It was the emergency mandate aimed at curbing violence and helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Some people have a tendency to drink too much."

Right before the declaration was made a fleeing motorist struck a police car and drove through crowds.

The Rock Island Police Chief says the department is already stretched thin. Chief Jeff VenHuizen says, "The violence in the district requires all their services."

Mayor Thoms, in his role as liquor control commissioner made the executive call on July 30th. 30 days later, it's about to expire.

The council voted that bars can remain open till 3 am.

Chris Michaels, owner of Billy Bob's in The District says the early hour closure could lead to financial ruin. He says between 1 am and 3 am is when he makes the most money.

Mayor Thoms says nothing is permanent.

"We have to adjust with the times. And we feel this is the right way to adjust today and we can worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."