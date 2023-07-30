Rock Island barbershop gives free haircuts to students

Ace of Fadez barbershop got kids ready for their first day of school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Back to school is just around the corner, and Ace of Fadez Barbershop in Rock Island is making sure as many kids as possible have a fresh cut for their first day.

"A haircut for a young kid can give them so much confidence," said barber Juan-Antonio Gomez. He's been cutting hair for three years.

The barbershop wanted to give back to the community and allow all kids, regardless of their economic status, to look their best.

"Giving a kid a good fresh haircut, and going back to school and feeling good, that makes us feel good," Gomez said.

For him, it's more than just a cut — it's a conversation.

"I like meeting new people every day, you know, hearing different stories of different walks of life," Gomez said.

The first day for the Rock Island-Milan School District is this Thursday. The district held its annual back to school celebration this afternoon at Schweibert park. There was food and music, and students got to meet their teachers for the upcoming year.

As for the past eight years, the event was highlighted by 'Bikers 4 Backpacks'. Around 30 motorcyclists delivered school supplies they have been collecting the past few weeks.

"This event is super important for not just our kids but the families," said Rock Island-Milan School District Director of Grants, Ramona Dixon. "We feature community resources that will help our families get through the school year."