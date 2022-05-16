Rock Island Arsenal cuts the power Monday for military exercise

The Arsenal will undergo a scheduled power outage from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in order to test its energy systems, critical infrastructure and equipment.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal will conduct a scheduled power outage from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 to perform critical system and equipment testing.

U.S. Department of Defense requires each military installation to conduct routine testing of emergency and standby energy generation systems, infrastructure, equipment and fuel to ensure each can maintain full operational procedures while separated from the primary source of power.

During an Energy Resilience Residence Exercise, a base will intentionally cut power to test its power backup systems and identify gaps in mission capabilities and energy and water supplies, according to the U.S. Army. The goal of the exercises is to establish energy resilience, or the ability to anticipate, prepare for and rapidly adapt to changing conditions in the event of power disruptions.