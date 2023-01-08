Rock Island Arsenal leads nationwide mobilization training to improve national defense

The goal is to improve mobilization efficiency if soldiers need to be deployed to combat or a natural disaster.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island's Arsenal's First Army is leading a nationwide mobilization training. More than 3,000 soldiers, civilians and contractors at five different locations are participating in the two-week exercise. The goal is to improve mobilization efficiency if soldiers need to be deployed to combat or a natural disaster.

"To mobilize the army is a national undertaking," First Army Operations Officer Col. Shawn Creamer said. "We will require federal, state, [and] local community to help us mobilize the reserve component."

Creamer has been planning the large-scale mobilization exercise, titled Pershing 23, for a year. Participants are training for 12 to 15 hours a day.

"We've tried to change some of the situations that we've had to deal with," he said. "We've also tried to add more robustness to the training strategy and put more demands on our lower training audience so that we can continue to scale up the difficulties and the problems that we might face."

The best way to think of it is like a two-week-long fire drill — making sure everyone knows where to go and what to do if need be.

"We test and validate our mobilization plans and we also test out new concepts and ideas, identifying problems for the rest of the army to help us solve," Creamer said.