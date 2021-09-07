First Army holds Change of Command ceremony

First Army honors Change of Commanding General at Rock Island Arsenal.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — A change of command ceremony was held on the Rock Island Arsenal for Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto Jr.

Outgoing commanding general, Lieutenant Thomas S. James Jr. passed down his title after starting back in 2018.

The incoming commanding general, Lieutenant Antonio Aguto Jr. will be the 40th commanding general of First Army.

Outgoing Commanding General passed a symbolic flag to the Incoming Commanding General during the ceremony.

Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto Jr. previously served as Commanding General of the 3rd infantry division in Georgia since 2019.