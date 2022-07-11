Rock Island Arsenal celebrates its 160th year

The Arsenal has been defending our nation since 1862.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above aired on May 21.

It's a big happy birthday to one of the Quad Cities' oldest establishments, as the Rock Island Arsenal turns 160 years old on Monday, July 11.

Some of the lesser-known historic areas are being celebrated through short videos. Kevin Braafladt, a historian at Army Sustainment Command, and Patrick Allie, director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, are creating these informational resources so the community can learn facts they may not already know.

Even before its official beginning in 1862, the Arsenal has played a vital part in defending our nation. It prides itself on its relationship with surrounding communities and will continue to provide gear, ammo and logistical support to military missions around the world.