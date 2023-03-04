Rock Island Arsenal union alleges workers are being forced to accept illegal contract

AFGE Local 9112 claims more than 400 JMTC workers are being forced to adopt a contract the union has not agreed to. Under federal law, these workers cannot strike.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 say they're being forced to work under an allegedly illegal contract at the Rock Island Arsenal.

AFGE represents more than 400 skilled workers within the arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center as painters, machinists, welders and more. The union claims those workers are facing higher turnover and low morale thanks to a contract it says the union hasn't approved of.

For the past four years, JMTC's union workforce has been negotiating a new contract with the center's management and colonel team. According to the union, Covid helped drag the process out, forcing both sides to spend years at the bargaining table. While at least five contracts have been drafted, none have ever been fully approved by both sides.

However, AFGE says a contract was unilaterally implemented for both workers and management as of Monday, April 3 against the wishes of the union. The contract in question has not been approved by AFGE negotiators or members.

In a letter to Colonel Shari Bennett, the head of JMTC, Local 2119 president Ken McKillip wrote, "The decision of the Agency, Rock Island Arsenal-JMTC, to implement an unfinished contract unilaterally, without first reaching agreement with AFGE, is illegal and will be met with appropriate legal action by the union unless you reverse this decision immediately."

McKillip went on to claim the action was a violation of presidential executive orders, U.S. labor practices, bargaining impasse recognition and the current working contract.

In a statement to News 8, JMTC management said:

"The Rock Island Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC) values the long-standing relationship we have with the American Federation of Government Employees. While we work through outstanding issues, RIA-JMTC leadership remains committed to our employees’ interests and the accomplishment of the RIA-JMTC mission."

Under federal law, government unions such as JMTC's are not permitted to strike. The union says it's filed a case with the Federal Relations Labor Authority but until a decision is made there's nothing it can do.

It's the latest chapter in a years-long saga between JMTC and its union workforce.

Throughout the past few years of contract negotiations, the union claims JMTC negotiators and management have changed entire sections, paragraphs and sentences within contract drafts without the knowledge of the union.

"They've actually tried to slip in changes that weren't even discussed. This has happened five times, and we have not agreed to any versions of the contract," said Tim Russell, Local 9112's chief steward. "The latest version of this contract is still being forced on us without our approval. It's absurd and shows a lack of respect for the crucial work we do."

JMTC union workers turn raw materials into fully finished military hardware including Howitzer cannons, portable kitchens for military operations and mobile repair modules. Arsenal employees are part of the U.S. Department of the Army.