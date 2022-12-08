Rock Island Arsenal hosts 9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony Friday morning

The arsenal hosted a 2.5-mile flag walk along with a remembrance ceremony to honor victims and first responders on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Aug. 12

Rock Island Arsenal hosted two events to honor the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks early Friday morning.

Marchers from across different military branches gathered at Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 to carry American flags on a 2.5-mile course that concluded at the island's 9/11 memorial. The flags were planted in a field adjacent to the memorial, representing the lives lost in the tragedy.

A remembrance ceremony followed, featuring guest speaker Major General Mark C. Jackson. The ceremony included a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence and the playing of taps.

"This is a great opportunity for us to remember a time in the nation when, regardless of race, age, culture, we were one people. And so it's vital that we take that time to become one again," said Cameron Wright from Army Sustainment Command.

Hundreds of Quad City residents took part in the ceremonies to honor those who died in the attacks, as well as those who subsequently made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terrorism.