Rock Island announces Robert Graff as new fire chief

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The City of Rock Island announced the selection of Robert Graff as the new fire chief, pending approval at the city council's Jan. 23 regular meeting.

Graff has served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2016 and will replace the former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey who retired on Jan. 6.

“I am excited to forward the appointment of Bob Graff as Rock Islands' next Fire Chief to the City Council for their consideration,” said City Manager Todd Thompson. “Bob has served the department and the community well over his career and has proven that he has the ability to serve as our next chief. I am confident that Bob will build upon the tradition of excellence that the department and its personnel have demonstrated and be the leader the department needs for the future and its challenges.”

Graff was selected following an extensive selection process that included input from city council members and interviews with numerous city employees. The input was also provided by the Police and Fire Commission. Additionally, The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association conducted a comprehensive assessment center.

The city manager will appoint Graff after receiving the consent of a majority of the members of the city council.

Graff holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Illinois University. He was hired by the Rock Island Fire Department in 1997, then was promoted to lieutenant in 2005. He became captain of special operations in 2007, before becoming battalion chief in 2010.

“It is an honor to serve the members of the Rock Island Fire Department, as well as the citizens of Rock Island,” Graff said. “After 25 years, I am truly blessed to have worked with some of the most dedicated and professional men and women in the fire service. I look forward to continuing the work of my predecessors as well as bringing about new strategies to continue adapting to an ever-changing world.”