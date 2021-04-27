Rock Falls, Sterling vehicles windows damaged by pellet gun fire

The cities' police departments note that many of their vehicles had recently had their windows broken by fire from BB or pellet guns overnight.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Officials from the Rock Falls and Sterling Police Departments are looking for information on incidents where several vehicles' windows had been broken during the night.

According to Rock Falls PD, numerous cars across the city had their windows damaged by what appears to be BB or pellet gun fire in the overnight period of Monday, April 26 to Tuesday the 27th.

Officials in Sterling are reportedly investigating similar incidents in their jurisdiction.