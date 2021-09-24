Rock Falls senior dies after car accident

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Rock Falls Athletic Director Rich Montgomery announced the death of senior Brock Parker on Friday, September 24.
Parker was involved in a fatal car accident, according to Montgomery.
He was a Rock Fall football player and his father, Kevin Parker, is the team's head coach.
In a statement, Montgomery said, "It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Brock Parker. As tragic as this loss is I am able to pass along that Brock was an organ donor."
Newman Catholic Central High School announced the school will collect gifts and monetary donations for Parker's family during their homecoming game against Bureau Valley on Friday.