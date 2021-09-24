Rock Falls senior dies after car accident

A Rock Falls High School football player has reportedly died after a fatal car crash.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Rock Falls Athletic Director Rich Montgomery announced the death of senior Brock Parker on Friday, September 24.

Parker was involved in a fatal car accident, according to Montgomery.

He was a Rock Fall football player and his father, Kevin Parker, is the team's head coach.

In a statement, Montgomery said, "It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Brock Parker. As tragic as this loss is I am able to pass along that Brock was an organ donor."