Rock Falls man decorates parent's front lawn with dozens of Halloween characters

For six years, skeletons, a headless horseman, and movie icons line the Rock Falls front lawn. Have you been out to see the display?!

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Shannon Claudin has a love for Halloween you can see from his parent's front lawn. It's a collection composed of dozens of life size characters, which keeps growing.

"It can be anyone's guess, I haven't kept count," says Claudin.

"Seeing other peoples costumes and yard displays when I was little just stuck in my head and I'm like "I want to do that one day"," remembers Claudin.

You might wonder where one would buy all the items. Claudin says they cost anywhere from $300 to $1000 online from stores like Spirit Halloween, Home Depot, or Menards. But lucky for Shannon, the Halloween fanatic gets a discount.

"Spirit Halloween just came back to the area, so I got a job out there."

His mother, Joan Wilburn, says the collection is expensive, but she supports her son's creativity.

"We usually start off mid-August or so," says Wilburn. "We had one (neighbor) say we are starting too early. But if we don't we don't start early, we'd never get it done."

Visitors can walk up or drive up to check out the display. Claudin says kids come back and visit each year. That's why he's always changing up the display. He says he switches up each character's placement each year and he adds new ones along the way.

"I come out here and look and I appreciate what I've done. I like people's reactions, but I just constantly want to go bigger and bigger and bigger," Claudin comments.