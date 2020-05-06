Rock Falls man charged with arson in connection to deadly Sterling fire

The fatal fire that previously didn't have a known cause now has a face attached to it.

Police have arrested a man for arson in connection to the Sterling fire on Monday, June 1st that took the lives of three people.

Police said on Thursday, June 4th that Rock Falls resident Steven Coleman was arrested at around 6:40 p.m. at a rural Rock Falls home on Whiteside County warrants for multiple counts of arson.

Coleman has been charged with arson and is in jail on $1 million bond. Investigators say that more charges are pending.