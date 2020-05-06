Rock Falls man charged with arson in connection to deadly Sterling fire

Police have arrested a man for arson in connection to the Sterling fire on Monday, June 1st that took the lives of three people.
Police said on Thursday, June 4th that Rock Falls resident Steven Coleman was arrested at around 6:40 p.m. at a rural Rock Falls home on Whiteside County warrants for multiple counts of arson.
Coleman has been charged with arson and is in jail on $1 million bond. Investigators say that more charges are pending.
The fire was started just after midnight on Monday, June 1st and left a 49-year old woman and two girls, aged 8 and 13, dead. Two people, a 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, were rescued from the blaze and sent to the hospital. The girl has been released from the hospital, but the woman is still recovering.