Rock Falls Farmer commemorates 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th attacks with corn maze

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Selmi's Greenhouse and Farm Market is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks with a corn maze.

The idea started with 4th generation farmer, Matt Selmi thought about how his own kids would learn about what happened that day.

Every year Selmi's has a corn maze that creates an image from a bird's eye view. This year the image carries a somber message. "I just hope it brings conversations with their families" Said Matt Selmi, owner of Selmi's Greenhouse and Farm Market. "Parents can educate their young ones while going through the maze."

From the sky you can see the World Trade Center, The Statue of Liberty, the numbers 9/11 and the word: Remember. Selmi had the idea when thinking of his children. "I have a 4,9, and 11-year-old. I was just thinking, Wow, they weren't even close to being born so I was thinking there are just so many people that didn't experience it."

This year, a portion of the proceeds are headed back to help local first responders. Selmi says the business plans to donate at least $1,000.

The maze, along with their fall festival opens September 24th.

The general admission is $3 per person Monday - Thursday, and $5 per person Friday - Sunday.

