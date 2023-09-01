x
Road closures coming to Riverside Park

The closures will begin on September 5.
Credit: City of Moline Parks and Recreation

MOLINE, Ill. — Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the south access road to Riverside Park in Moline will be blocked off to all traffic. The park's west access road, leading to the mausoleum and little league fields, is already closed.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the south access road and the tennis court parking lot. The courts will still be open for public use, but visitors will need to park in the pickleball parking lot nearby. Riverside Cemetery will also remain accessible from the 6th Ave. access road.

